Limpopo officer shoots man in road rage incident, shoots himself

A police officer has allegedly shot and killed a man in a suspected road rage incident and later raped a teenage girl before killing himself on Sunday at Ga-Masha, outside Jane Furse in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the officer and the man encountered each other while driving on a narrow road. An argument ensued and the officer shot the deceased with his service firearm.

He drove home, where he allegedly raped the girl whom he was travelling with during the shooting. He then shot himself and died.

Ledwaba says the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has taken over the probe.

Ledwaba adds: “It is further alleged that shortly afterwards, the suspect took his service firearm and fatally shot himself. IPID has been notified and will handle further investigation.”

“The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, has condemned the incident. He says Police officers are entrusted with firearms and are expected to uphold and enforce the law. The circumstances must be thoroughly investigated,” says Ledwaba.