The South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) says it wants the Mogalakwena Municipality in Limpopo to account for the death of an employee who was electrocuted while on duty.

SAMWU provincial secretary Patrick Aphane says the death of the employee could have been avoided if he had Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Aphane says workers from waste management, the fire department and the electricity unit have been working without PPE for over eight months.

“If he was given proper protective equipment then the employee would not have been electrocuted. So, it was a fact that the employee at that time was not having proper protective equipment that’s why he was electrocuted. We will definitely stand by that the status quo remains the same the employees have still not received protective clothing.”

The municipality is disputing that the death of the employee was caused by a lack of PPE.

Spokesperson Malesela Selokela says they are investigating the incident.

“We distance ourselves from the allegations that are made by SAMWU that the official who passed on it is in relation to the shortage of PPE. It is not true what I can tell you is that the municipality has appointed an external investigator who will investigate the matter.”