Limpopo Municipal Manager dismissed, implicated in SIU reports

The Mogalakwena Local Municipality in Limpopo has dismissed Jabulani Mashamaite, one of its managers. Mashamaite was responsible for Corporate Services.

He is implicated in the reports of the Special Investigating Unit and the Public Protector relating to the illegal appointments of more than 400 workers as well as tender irregularities.

The municipal spokesperson Malesela Selokela says it is an internal matter.

“Whatever is happening between the employer and the employee, the conflict or whatever it is, we cannot discuss differences or the relationship or whatever is happening between the disciplinary hearing between the employer and the employee.”