A 50-year-old man arrested for the alleged assault of a 16-year-old boy in an alleged racism-related incident is appearing in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s court in Limpopo.

According to police, the suspect allegedly assaulted and pointed a firearm at the victim at a restaurant after the teenager had wanted to use the same salt as the suspect.

The incident has been widely circulated on social media, with some onlookers condemning it.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says the suspect is facing the charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm.

Police have also confiscated the suspect’s firearm.

The teenage boy says he is relying on law enforcement officials to help bring the man to justice.

Kopano Makweng says he is grateful for the public’s support.

He says, “I am counting on the police force after the man got arrested. We were at the shop and he was fighting with my brother and I tried breaking them up. But I ended up being beat up. My brother is the one who wanted to use the salt and the sauces. I am just happy people are supporting me and trying to put a stop to racism.”

VIDEO: Limpopo police confirm assault incident of a teenager boy with a firearm:

