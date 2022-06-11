A man in the village of Moime outside Tzaneen in Limpopo says he is still waiting for a RDP house 14 years after his application was approved.

The man by the name Prince Moseamedi claims that bricks were delivered by a contractor at his home in 2011, but the bricks were then collected by the then ward councillor and another contractor who informed him that they were going to finish another housing project.

Moseamedi was shocked when two weeks ago he was visited by the new councillor of his ward, who informed him that records state that he already owns a RDP house.

“A ward councillor came with the ward committee and a housing official known to me and they told me that I have owned a RDP home since 2011, but I’m staying in a one room shack with my wife and three children,” says Mr Moseamedi.

Municipal spokesperson for Greater Tzaneen, Neville Ndlala, disputes Moseamedi’s version of events saying, “There was no claim under his name and a house was never built for him. Our records show that Mr Moseamedi could not be located at the time that the house was supposed to be built for him. Bricks had already been delivered but were taken by the contractor to finish another house. They were not taken by the ward councillor as it is claimed.”

Ndlala goes on to say that an assessment will be done to establish whether Mr Moseamedi is still eligible for an RDP house.