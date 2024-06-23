Limpopo man dies in initiation school, community scuffle

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 35-year-old man has died after being assaulted during a clash between a group of initiation school supervisors and community members in Itereleng village in Sekgosese, Limpopo.

Police say a group of people from a local initiation school had gone back to the village to force some residents to stop playing music.

In most rural villages, residents are barred from listening to the radio, watching television and playing music during the initiation season.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the man’s death.

“It appears there was a confrontation between two groups. The victim was struck in the head with a blunt object by an unknown suspect. Emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene. The victim was certified dead at the scene,” Ledwaba said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has since expressed shock at the horrific incident.

Police have yet to confirm if any arrests have been made.