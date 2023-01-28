Police in Thohoyandou have arrested a 38-year-old man after the body of his wife was found in the water-filled pit toilet in their yard at Mangodi Ha Sidou on Saturday morning.

The woman who was killed allegedly by her husband at the village outside Thohoyandou, had just withdrawn a domestic violence case against him on Friday. This was announced by the police following the husband’s arrest.

The couple had also posted on their social media pages, celebrating the withdrawal of the case.

The suspect, who has a big following on his social media account, has now been arrested in connection with the killing.

He is expected to appear in Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing a charge of murder.