A Limpopo man has accused the police of deliberately turning a blind eye to his plight and trampling on his human rights.

Fifty-two-year-old Elijah Tshivalo’s two houses were torched by angry residents in February 2020 at Tshivaloni village, near Musina.

This after his wife was accused of killing a young man.

Tshivalo says no one has been arrested three years after a case of arson and malicious damage to property was opened.

He says the burning of his houses did not only leave him disoriented and destitute but also traumatised his family.

The family was left homeless and lives off hand-outs from other people.

The currently unemployed Tshivalo adds that he has no hope of ever getting back on his feet again.

“Nothing was happening even though people who torched the houses were known. I was sent from pillar to post. No justice to this day and now we are homeless. We really need justice,” he adds.

Tshivalo’s wife, Suzan Tshiswumula, says she has been in hiding since the incident happened three years ago.

“I know nothing about the death of that young man. But I have lost everything I have ever owned. Today, I don’t have a home. I sleep wherever I lay my head. I am now a beggar. My children have no home,” she says.

Police say according to their records, Tshivalo’s case was withdrawn in court.

However, Tshivalo says he was not informed of the withdrawal.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) says the case was referred to them but was provisionally withdrawn due to lack of evidence.