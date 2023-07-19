The High Court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, has granted an order for a 53-year-old man accused of killing seven of his family members to be referred to a psychiatric facility for mental observation.

Enoch Ndou faces seven counts of murder. He allegedly shot and killed his seven relatives at Jim Jones village near Malamulele on Christmas Day in 2021.

The matter has been postponed to Friday for the state to get a psychiatric facility which will accommodate him.

Earlier, Ndou broke down and cried when the report on his medical condition was read-out in court.

Ndou’s lawyer Kagiso Muthivhithivhi has submitted a medical report to court confirming that his client has a history of mental related illnesses.

This after Ndou also told the court that he has been suffering from bipolar disorder mood illness since the 1990s.

Making a ruling regarding the report, Judge Thogomelani Tshidada said that he is satisfied that Ndou needs to be taken for mental evaluation to determine his fitness to stand trial.

The mental facility where Ndou will be taken to will be made known on Friday.

Video: man accused of killing seven of his family members breaks down in court: