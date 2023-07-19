The man accused of the killing of seven of his relatives at Jimmy Jones near Malamulele in Limpopo broke down and cried during his trial in the High Court in Thohoyandou.

Enoch Ndou is being tried in connection with the murder of his two nephews, his nephew’s wife and four children aged between one and 12 years old on Christmas Day in December 2021.

Ndou has said that he’s unhappy when he heard about the report about his medical condition being read out in court.

He wants the court to declare him unfit to stand and be sent for medical observation.

Ndou’s lawyer, Kagiso Muthivhithi, told the court that there is evidence from hospital that his client is suffering from bipolar disorder.

