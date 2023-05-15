Applications for admission for learners at schools for the 2024 academic year in Limpopo open on Monday.

Parents are urged to apply for their children on time.

There is a problem of lack of classes at schools in Polokwane due to a high number of applications as a result of the increasing population in the town.

Limpopo Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya will be visiting some schools to monitor the first day of registration.

Department spokesperson Mike Maringa says they always experience problems in Polokwane schools.

“Year in year out, this is one circuit that faces serious challenges of admission due to oversubscribed schools. People bringing their applications very late. The MEC will interact with parents to encourage them to return their admission or application documents on time.”