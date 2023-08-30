A Grade 12 Limpopo learner, accused of killing a classmate, is expected to apply for bail in the Mokerong Magistrate’s Court outside Mokopane on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Joshua Rachilo is alleged to have assaulted and fatally injured a fellow student in a bullying-related incident at Mpirwa-Birwa Secondary School two weeks ago.

The victim, Willem Ngoepe, aged 20, died a day later after being discharged from the hospital.

The deceased matric learner Ngoepe was apparently assaulted in a classroom during an argument with the accused Rachilo. According to information, the accused used a wooden object to strike the victim on the head.

The late student was laid to rest over the weekend, while the accused, Rachilo, is set to make his second court appearance after being remanded in custody.

