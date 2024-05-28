Limpopo IEC in a scramble to finalise home visits for special voters

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in Limpopo says over 90 000 people have applied for home visits for special votes ahead of tomorrow’s general elections.

Today marks the second and last day for voters who applied for a special vote to make their mark.

Limpopo IEC Provincial Electoral Officer Nkaro Mateta says, “Our work is cut out for us. We have more home visits in the province compared to station visits. We need to have visited more than 96 000 homes by 17:00 and the majority of these applications for home visits are in Thulamela in Vhembe.”

Mateta says the matter of party agents being kept far from voting stations will be corrected.

“The party agents or political agents are an integral part of all the activities at the voting station so they cannot be treated as they are visitors and they sit very far away from where actions are taking place, we are going to correct that.”

VIDEO | Smooth sailing in Limpopo on first day of special votes:

Assault and attempted murder cases probed

Meanwhile, the provincial police say they are investigating fifteen cases ranging from assault to attempted murder following a violent altercation between African National Congress (ANC) volunteers and purported Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members.

The stand-off that left a nine-year-old child and a 25-year-old man shot and wounded, took place at Juju Valley in Seshego more than a week ago.

Provincial Commissioner Thembi Hadebe says one person who is a senior member of the ANC has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

“The 15 cases of Juju Valley, we have only one arrest. We have taken statements from a number of witnesses. We will be making some other arrests not so long, but I must say the only person that was arrested is the only person that the media knows who is a member of the ANC who was arrested for attempted murder on the 25th of May. The rest of the cases, we have not yet arrested. Our investigation is drawing to a closure.”

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele has spoken out against political intolerance in some parts of the country as elections draw near.

He says that political parties should come together and work with the police to ensure that this year’s election runs smoothly.

VIDEO | Bheki Cele slams election-related violence:

-Report Avhapfani Munyaiby, additional reporting by Michael Makungo