A multi-billion rand academic hospital has been earmarked to be built in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The new academic hospital is set to cost the government more than R4 billion.

The Polokwane Municipality has donated 25-hectares of land for the hospital. Premier Stanley Mathabatha says the new facility will improve the quality of lives of people in the province.

“Health wise, it is definitely going to change the landscape of the province. Hence I am saying I am out of words to talk about this project any longer, you look at the amount of money, because it is not a million project, it is a billion project, I think it is about R4.4 billion.”

Meanwhile, Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says the central academic hospital will focus on specialised procedures.

“When it is finally completed, we are dealing with 688 beds, although the first phase will be looking at 488 beds and these are quaternary services, it is not your primary healthcare. We are not looking at treating flu and your headache, you should have gone through your system up to tertiary hospital.”