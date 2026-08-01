Limpopo Health dept urges men to speak out against GBV

The Limpopo Department of Health has urged men to speak out against gender-based violence (GBV) as part of efforts to curb GBV and Femicide.

Limpopo Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego led a provincial men’s walk against GBV and femicide under the theme, “Be the change, be the voice, be the protector, stop gender-based violence.”

The department says the initiative is aimed at encouraging men and boys to take a stand in ending violence against women and children in their homes and communities.

The MEC’s spokesperson, Percy Moagi, says the message should also reach men who experience abuse themselves, saying that MEC Mashego also indicated that men who experience violence should speak out.

“Both men and women should not experience GBV in their lifetime,” adds Moagi.

Moagi says men should challenge other men when they witness abusive or violent behaviour, rather than remaining silent, while also adding that men should learn to deal with anger without resorting to violence.

The department has called on men and boys to take responsibility for creating safer communities by speaking up when they witness abuse and encouraging those affected to seek help.

“This matter is a societal matter; it’s no longer a matter that belongs to a certain department, but everyone should take responsibility, especially men, as they are the ones who perpetuate this matter.”