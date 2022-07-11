The Limpopo Department of Health has called for calm after the province reported its first case of Monkeypox.

The department says a 42-year old tourist from Switzerland who is currently on holiday in the province tested positive for the disease. .

In a press statement, the department states that the patient presented symptoms such as rash, muscle ache and fatigue.

The statement goes on to say that a process of contact tracing has been followed, where three contacts have been identified.

The contacts are said to be showing no signs of the disease. The department has called for calm, encouraging residents not to panic.

