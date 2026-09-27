Limpopo Hawks arrest two suspects linked to ‘Gagash’ fraud case

The Hawks in Limpopo have confirmed the arrest of a man who is allegedly a friend of Tshwane Metro Police Department officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane.

The suspect was reportedly arrested alongside a woman who is believed to be the sibling of suspended lawyer Charlotte Tibana.

The two individuals are reportedly connected to the R6 million estate fraud case involving Nonyane and Tibana.

They are expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a formal bail hearing.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lethunya Mmuroa, the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged misuse and laundering of estate funds.

VIDEO | TMPD officer Peter Gagash Nonyane and Charlotte Tibana have been denied bail:

-Report by Vutivi Maluleke