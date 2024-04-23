Limpopo govt spokesperson charged with contravening tax law

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Limpopo government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela has been charged with contravening a section of the Tax Administrative Act.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says Ramakuela is accused of not submitting his income tax returns to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for 10 years.

Malabi-Dzhangi says Ramakuela appeared in the Polokwane Commercial Crime Court and was released on bail.

She says, “The spokesperson for the Premier’s Office, Ndavheliseni Ramakuela, has appeared in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for contravening a section of the Tax Administration Act when he failed to submit personal income tax returns, it is alleged, between 2007 and 2017. He did not pay his personal income tax to SARS, the matter has been postponed to 6 June 2024 for trial.”

The Chief of Staff in the Office of the Premier, Willy Mosoma, says Ramakuela has admitted to not filing his tax returns.

Mosoma says, “We can confirm that there is a civil matter between Ramakuela and SARS. Mr Ramakuela in his testimony accepted that he did not pay tax returns since 2008 which was corrected between 2017 and 2023. Mr Ramakuela was never arrested and documents at our disposal show that he is a taxpayer in good standing.”