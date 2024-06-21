Limpopo govt defends Mahoai’s appointment as MEC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Limpopo Provincial Government has moved to defend the decision to appoint Kgabo Mahoai as Treasury MEC.

Mahoai was dismissed as the Director-General at the Department of International Relations and Corporation in 2021.

His dismissal was related to a R118 million tender for offices and accommodation for South African diplomats in New York in the USA.

Mahoai however is taking his dismissal to the Labour Court. He was one of 10 MECs sworn into office in Polokwane.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Limpopo leader Lindy Wilson says Mahoai cannot be trusted with Limpopo’s public funds.

“To be absolutely frank and honest we have some serious concerns with the cabinet that she’s announced, particularly with the MEC of Treasury. He is a person who was asked by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation for 118 million rands worth of irregular expenditure trying to buy land in New York so that is a red flag for us.”

Limpopo Provincial Spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela has hit back at critics saying the High Court has since exonerated Mahoai.

He says, “The process that the premier used to select the MECs is her prerogative from the names she received from the provincial legislature.”

VIDEO: Limpopo govt defends appointment of MEC Kgabo Mahoai: