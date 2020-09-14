Two people have been arrested in connection with the murders

Limpopo MECs have visited the family of the murdered Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie to pay their condolences.

The two women were attacked and killed at their home in Welgelegen in Polokwane last week. Their bodies were found in the back of their car that was found abandoned on the R37 outside Polokwane.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murders. Economic Development MEC Thabo Mokone says crime is increasing in the province and they want all perpetrators behind bars.

“We as a provincial government we are concerned about the spate of crime in the province. We’re seriously concerned and we’ll continue to talk about this issue. People who’re saving our community, business people somebody just decides to take their lives, we’re concerned about it and we’ll continue to do our best to make sure that those suspects are apprehended.”

The bodies of 55-year-old Lizette Deacon and her 70-year-old mother, Hettie, were found with several stab wounds inside their vehicle near Kushcke off-ramp, outside Polokwane.

Deputy provincial commissioner, Jan Scheepers said last week that the motive for the killing is not yet known.

Scheepers says they have discovered murder weapons in the victims’ house.

Lizette and Hettie Deacon’s killings shocked people in Polokwane. Lizette owned two Ocean Basket franchises at Savannah Mall and Mall of the North.