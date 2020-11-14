The Limpopo government has acknowledged that there was minimal adherence to social distancing and personal hygiene regulations at events held to mark the homecoming of this year’s Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida.

Musida has been in Limpopo since Thursday and attended several street parades and other celebratory events together with large numbers of locals.

Our Queen is warmly welcomed home and showered with so much love from the wonderful community of Limpopo as she is received by VhaVenda King at Vhembe District Municipality and Makhado Municipality Mayor. @abigailmusida #MissSA2020Homecoming #ShudufhadzosHomeComing #GoLimpopo pic.twitter.com/frN6H7W0RA — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) November 13, 2020

There have been social media concerns over the lack of sanitization and overcrowding at most of the events.

Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, says government will be strengthening its COVID-19 awareness drives to ensure that it does not happen again.

“The behavioural change is still a challenge amongst our people and especially, this particular event which overwhelmed everyone. This particular region never had Miss SA since, therefore, you would understand that the interest was with everyone. That is not a justification of why people were forgetting to behave. We are going back to the drawing board to and look at where we can we really improve in terms of behavioural change.”

Meanwhile, a visibly emotional Musida says the reality of her title is only dawning on her now that she is at home.

“I am so happy to be home and celebrating with you. I had not realised my new role until I set my feet at home and see how happy everyone is. So thank you so much to everyone. Before I go any further, thank you so much.”