Limpopo father and son die from electrocution

Police in Limpopo are investigating an incident in which two men died after being electrocuted in Ga-Mocheko village outside Lephalale. Police say the deceased include a father and son, aged 56 and 31. At the time of the incident, the father was allegedly hanging a blanket on a washing line made out of wire. The wire in question was connected between a house and a tree. According to the police, the son attempted to help his father but was also electrocuted.

Police are yet to confirm further details on the incident.

Meanwhile, staying in the province, a man has been arrested in connection with copper cable theft at the Mtimba power station in Lephalale.

Police say the suspect’s accomplice has evaded arrest.

The suspect was found in possession of copper cables valued at over a R100 000.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect is due to appear in court:

“During the chase one of the suspects managed to evade arrest but his accomplice was nabbed while in possession of a school bag containing some of the copper cables and gloves. The suspect whose age is still to be determined will appear before the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of tampering with essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen property,” he says.