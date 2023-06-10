A family in Mohodi, Ga-Manthata, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, is seeking answers after their son died in police custody. The family says, Lucky Tshikwama, was accused of stealing a cell phone and arrested by officers from the Mogwadi Police Station on Monday (5 June).

They say Tshikwama was allegedly brutally assaulted by the police and left to die in the police cells. His body was discovered by other detainees on Monday night. His mother, Grace Tshikwama says her son was not a criminal.

“When they took him, they said they are going to check with the person who was selling a cell phone, but they took him to the Dendron Station and lock him up with other criminals. To my surprise, how do they lock him in the same cell with criminals before he goes to court and found guilty.”

Tshikhwama says there were visible marks on her son’s body when she went to view it at the government mortuary.

“When I went to see him at the mortuary, I found him with a huge print of the police boot on his chest. He also had a huge scar on his chest as if he was hit with a sharp object like panga. His jaws and neck were also broken. That’s when I realised his death was as a result of being assaulted.”

Community members say this is not the first incident of police brutality in their area by Mogwadi police officers.

“The problem with our police station is that the police brutality is now rife here, because this is not the first incident. We want the matter to be investigated, so that they can get to the bottom of it. We once had a similar situation that happened around Mohodi two years back, the guy was staying in Fatima was arrested and then the following day they go to the family and announce to the family that the guy is dead.. This is sad and it’s clear that the police are the one responsible for his death because another guy died in police custody before. They assault them and pretend as if the person was killed by the other detainees.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, says they are investigating a case of murder.

“IPID is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old male, who was detained at Mogwadi police station in Limpopo, for allegedly common robbery.”

The family waits for answers while investigations are continuing.

IPID investigating death of Limpopo man in police custody: