The family of a 19-year-old boy who has been kidnapped by two armed men in Sibasa near Thohoyandou in Limpopo, says they are waiting to be contacted by the kidnappers of Zaied Kapadia.

He was kidnapped just few metres from his house at Sibasa township yesterday.

Police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba has confirmed the incident but refused to divulge details for fear of placing the life of the victim in jeopardy.

The victim’s father, Mobarak Kapadia.

“No one phoned me asking for money, we are still waiting they are only targeting one community. He was doing Grade 11, 19-year-old too much shock, we are just worried he was going to buy bread here in the spaza shop is not far,” says Kapadia.