Limpopo families that lost their family members during the horrific N1 crash which left 10 people dead in Polokwane say they are unable to come to terms with their loss.

Eight adults and two children died when the SUV vehicle which they were traveling lost control and collided with a truck on the N1 by-pass near Mall of the North on Tuesday.

The mood is sombre at Nwedamutsu family homestead following the tragic death of their family members. This family lost nine family members and a neighbour. They were traveling from a funeral in Pretoria when the incident occurred. The family spokesperson says the deceased include two kids who were both 2 years old.

“As a family, we are very much aggrieved and it is pathetic. We are saddened as a family and we don’t have words that we can express,” says family spokesperson Mulalo Nemakone.

The Limpopo government has also visited the families to express its support. Transport and Community Safety MEC Polly Boshielo says, “It is confirmed that 10 people died in that accident and they are from the two families, Nwedamutsu and Phalandwa. What we do as government, normally we let the family sit together like they’re doing now. And then they decide how they would want us to deal with the issue. Then that’s when we will come in and assist. That’s where we are at the moment, we don’t impose ourselves but we let them come and say this is how we want to do things and we do accordingly.”

Social Development MEC Dickson Masemola adds, “We, as a department of social development, are working together with transport will continue to make sure that the social workers are on the ground as they’ve done so from the day of the accident. They are here and even beyond funeral so that both immediate and extended members of the family out of this tragic accident, they do get emotional support through what we call psychosocial support to the affected members of the family.”

The families say they are still reeling in shock after losing so many members of their loved ones. The funeral arrangements are currently underway and the mass funeral service will take place at the local sports ground on Saturday.