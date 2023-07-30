A reduction in the liquor trading hours in Limpopo is set to come into effect on the first of August despite a pending court challenge.

The National Liquor Traders Association has lodged an urgent court application to interdict the implementation of the Limpopo Liquor Act of 2009, which moves the cut off time for alcohol sales from two in the morning to midnight.

The application is expected to be heard at the High Court in Polokwane on the eighth of next month.

Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism MEC, Rodger Monyama says they will oppose the application.

“If they go to court we also have the responsibility to defend because we don’t have the responsibility as as the MEC responsible for Economic development to stop the implementation of the act because it’s gazetted.

-Reporting by Rinae Ramuada