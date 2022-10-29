The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo has welcomed the Special Investigating Unit’s(SIU) probe into alleged irregularities in the procurement of Personal protective equipment (PPE) in the provincial Health Department.

The SIU has been granted an order to freeze the pension benefits of the former Head of the Department Thokozani Mhlongo who resigned in July this year.

The party says this is the right step towards curbing corruption. EFF coordinator Rebecca Mohlala was reacting to the SIU’s efforts to recoup R182 million spent irregularly.

“We applaud the SIU for their sterling and meticulous work investigation into Limpopo Health Department should run its course without fear or favour if found guilty we must urge the SIU to use Mhlongo’s pension benefits to recover the money that was lost by the department due to irregular Covid-19 tender the EFF is not shocked that the Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha has accepted the resignation of the HOD whilst he knew exactly that the HOD was supposed to go for hearing as per the Public Protector’s report.”