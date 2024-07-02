Limpopo EFF against electricity hikes in Polokwane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo says it condemns any tariff increase by the Polokwane Municipality.

EFF chairperson Lawrence Mapoulo says the residents and those who are jobless, cannot afford to pay more than what they are currently paying.

The municipality has increased electricity prices by 12.72 percent.

Water, refuse and sewerage services have also been increased by nine and six percent respectively.

The new tariffs came into effect on the 1st day of this month. The Polokwane Municipality is allegedly one of the municipalities which have failed to meet the requirements to effect the electricity tariff hike.

Municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala however disputes this saying they have met the requirements.

In a statement, the EFF says the Polokwane Municipality has failed to provide electricity.

Mapoulo also says this has affected businesses, disrupted livelihoods and placed a strain on essential services like the supply of water.

The party says it will also write a letter to the speaker of the municipality to express its dissatisfaction on hiking of the municipal rates.

