Congress of South African Students (Cosas) in Limpopo has welcomed the Education Department’s decision to suspend a deputy principal, who was allegedly caught having sexual intercourse with a female learner.

The incident allegedly took place on Monday afternoon, at the house of the deputy principal at Seleteng, Ga-Mphahlele, outside Lebowakomo, and not on school premises as earlier reported.

A video was widely circulated on social media of the deputy principal being assaulted by a group of angry parents.

Cosas in Limpopo has called upon the Education Department to probe the allegations of sexual misconduct by teachers across the province.

It’s alleged the deputy principal was in a romantic relationship with the 18-year-old pupil. His hands were tied at the back when he was assaulted by community members.

Cosas secretary in Capricorn District, Koketšo Koko, has condemned the actions of the deputy principal. Koko also says there is an increase in the number of teachers who are in romantic relationships with learners at various schools.

“We as Cosas, we’re calling upon the Department of Education to start with the investigation across the district. There are some schools where teachers are sleeping with learners in exchange for reports. We are saying to the department, they must stop to be ignorant and we’ve been calling to say the department must check what is happening. It must investigate these teachers who are sleeping with learners,” implores Koko.

Calls for dismissal

The School Governing Body Council of South Africa has called for the immediate dismissal of the deputy principal. Limpopo chairperson of the SGB Council of South Africa’ Derick Mosoana, has described the incident as a “slaughter” of young girls by a senior teacher.

“While the Council acknowledges the challenges, the society experience in this morally decaying society it gives no teacher the right to prey on learners. This is why we call on the department to act immediately on this issue. The Council will on Thursday the 01st of December 2022, visit the school and the family of the Learner.”

“We also commit R1000.00 for every reported case of sexual violation that might lead to the dismissal of the sex pest masquerading as teachers in our schools,” says a disgruntled Mosoana.

The Limpopo Education Department says it is investigating the allegations of the deputy principal.

“As the Limpopo Department of Education we are aware of the video clip circulating on social media of the school Deputy Principal at one of the schools in Capricorn district which is alleged to have sexual relations with a fellow learner of We are currently establishing facts on the allegations that are made against a teacher and necessary steps will be taken after the conclusion of the investigations,” says department spokesperson Mike Maringa.