The Province achieved a 66, 7% pass rate for the class of 2021 a 1, 5% drop from 2020. However this year, provincial education authorities say they aim towards an 80% provincial pass rate.

Worst performing district

Among the reasons the Province provided for having the lowest pass rate in the country, was the dismal performance of the Sekhukhune region a 57% pass average.

The Sekhukhune district is one of the worst performing districts in the Province. In the past, the Department cited the Sekhukhune district as one of the reasons the province having the lowest pass rate in the country.

Furthermore, the Province has failed to break the 70% barrier.

[ICYMI] MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya and team education motivating learners from Sekhukhune East and South Education Districts ahead of the final Matric Exams. “Education is a societal matter” pic.twitter.com/UMtgN1Dkw0 — LimpopoEducation (@edu_limp) October 19, 2022



Dikwanyane High School at Diphiring village outside Ohrigstad is one of the schools situated in the remote rural area of the Sekhukhune district.

Limpopo Education Department getting ready for the 2022 matric exams

The school has enrolled 34 matric learners. Some learners say they are struggling with keeping up with school and the night life. They say alcohol abuse in the village is rife.

“Monday to Friday I focus on my books Saturday and Sunday I’m going to a tavern and drink. We normally go to taverns and sometimes we go to the ground and others go to do their personal stuff during weekends.” says a learner.

Some learners at the school say drinking is not an option as their focus is to attain good education in order to change their circumstances at home.

“At home my parents are very strict they don’t allow me to roam the streets, besides I also need to work hard and pass my matric to change the situation at home.” adds another learner.

School camps

Dikwanyane High School principal, Josiah Mdluli, says he has decided to take matters into his own hands. The 55-year old school head decided to house learners at the school for the rest of the academic year.

Mdluli explains, “Kids go to snooker the whole weekend they come to school with boozy faces. We realised that some of these things cause failures and on top of that, we agreed with the parents or community at large that a school based camp is the best where now we are going to keep these and give them ample time to read and study.”

In response Education MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya says as part of their mechanism to alleviate and curb any distractions of matric learners, they have been providing them with camps.

“What we have done since the winter holidays is we have put up camps that were able to work around the clock with all our grade 12 learners in the Province. But specifically in sekhukhune there were extra camps that we put as you know about seven hundred kids have just returned from one of the camps so they can also focus on key subjects that the learners are behind on.” He adds.

The matric exams are set to commence on the 31st of October with English Paper One.

COSAS spokesperson,Douglas Ngobeni speaks on the readiness of Matric class of 2022