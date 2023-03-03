Two more bodies have been discovered at the site of the crash involving three vehicles in Limpopo, bringing the number of the death toll to 21.

Some crash victims died on the scene while others died in hospital. The jaws of life had to be used to remove some of the trapped bodied.

The crash happened on the Motetema road outside Groblersdal when two scholar minibus taxis collided with a truck.

The head of transport in the Sekhukhune District Municipality Elmond Mokone says some of the deceased are learners.

“Confirmed fatalities is fifteen on the scene and the four lost their lives at the hospital. We have got six learners of dynamic primary school just here in town in Groblersdal. Two kombies coming from the direction of Motetema to Groblersdal town and then along the way as they were following each other the other one tried to overtake the other, they then collided head on with ReadyMix truck.”