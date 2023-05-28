Several high-profile criminal cases will be heard in the High Court in Polokwane and other courts in Limpopo, starting from Monday.

The trial of the six men accused of killing Collins Chabane Municipality mayor, Moses Malukele is set to begin in the High Court.

The case against the accused has been scheduled for two weeks.

The killing of Maluleke sent shock waves throughout the country. Maluleke was gunned down at his home at Xikunduvillage in Malamulele in July last year.

Maluleke’s 18-year-old son was shot and wounded in the incident.

Two weeks after the murder, two people, Shumani Nematdodzi and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, suspected to be the gunmen, were arrested. The two were linked through cellphone data. Other accused were arrested in various locations.

The 5th accused, Tshianeo Munyai, was arrested while in Thohoyandou. Munyai is also linked to the murder of a Thohoyandou based Legal Aid lawyer.

The accused face charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, says they are ready for trial.

“The case of the Mayor of Collins Chabane is coming for trial at the Polokwane High Court. The state is ready to continue however, we are waiting for the legal counsel presenting other accused who are linked to the murder of Manwadu- who was a legal aid lawyer. So we will hear from them tomorrow and we will respond accordingly.” adds Malabi-Dzhangi.

Murders of SAMWU leaders

Meanwhile, three siblings accused of a series of murders, including that of two South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) leaders are expected to appear in the High Court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

Two of the three Radzuma’s siblings, Percy and Simon, allegedly shot and killed two SAMWU leaders, Timmy Musetsho and Ronald Mani, in two separate incidents in Thohoyandou, three years ago.

Musetsho and Mani were against the Vhembe District Municipality investing R300 million in the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank. The 3rd Radzuma sibling, Ndivhuwo, will be prosecuted for another separate murder relating to the killing of a person of interest in the SAMWU leaders’ murder case.

R9 million worth of illicit cigarettes

In another case, two Zimbabwean nationals aged between 27 and 32 will appear at the Musina Magistrate’s Court for alleged possession of illicit cigarettes and fraud. They were arrested after the custom officials confiscated illicit cigarettes worth over R9 million. They were arrested by SARS officials at the Beitbridge Border Post.

Malabi-Dzhangi explains, “We are going to have a case of fraud involving two Zimbabweans, the amount of money is about R9.6 million. They were found with 440 boxes of illicit cigarettes hidden under cotton cans.”

Mortuary rape cases

Meanwhile, a case against 32-year-old Justice Mashisane, who was arrested for the alleged gang-rape of five women and assault of a male employee at a mortuary at Leporong village outside Lebowakgomo, will also appear in the local magistrate’s court.

Mashiane is accused of being part of six gun-wielding men who stormed two funeral parlours. They allegedly assaulted and gang-raped some staff members and their guests, before making off with a safe full of an undisclosed amount of cash.

Ritual killing

Another trial of four businessmen and a woman arrested for allegedly killing Ronnie Makgatho in 2006 will continue in the High Court in Polokwane.

The accused, Marcus Makgatho, Joshua Hlako, Hlako Mohafe, Khumbelo Mabirimisa and co-accused Amanda Makgatho allegedly killed Makgatho for ritual purposes.

Makgatho was reported missing in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

The remains of Makgatho were never found.