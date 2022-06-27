The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo has postponed sentencing proceedings against four teenagers who are convicted of murdering Thoriso Themane in 2019 to Tuesday.

Themane was brutally killed in the suburban Fauna Park in February in 2019.

He was attacked and killed by a group of six teenagers and two adults.

The four teenagers who are now 18 and 19, respectively, are being sentenced for murdering the aspiring musician.

On the first day, one of the young men was quoted by the probation officer as saying he “takes responsibility” and is remorseful.

Following the incident, a video depicting parts of the attack was circulated across social media, prompting widespread anger.

The court is expected to also hand down sentences against two adults and two other teenagers on a charge of assault.

In the related video below from December last year, four out of six minors were found guilty of murdering Themane: