Police say a Limpopo constable has shot and killed his girlfriend and her suspected lover at Seshego Zone 3 near Polokwane before turning the gun on himself.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says they have opened two murder dockets and an inquest docket.

According to information, the police constable found his girlfriend and another man, whom he suspected to be her boyfriend, inside his rented room at Seshego.

The officer apparently shot and killed the woman and the man and later turned the gun on himself in a love tri-angle. He was wearing a police uniform. It is not clear if he used a service pistol.

Investigations are continuing.