Limpopo community claim they were cheated out of mining rights

Several communities under Bengwenyama-ya-Baswati in Limpopo say they were robbed of their mining rights.

The communities under Bengwenyama-ya-Baswati traditional council, outside Steelpoort in Limpopo, have accused Australian mining investors of robbing them of their mining rights.

The communities say they applied for the mining rights from the Minerals Resources Department through the Australian investors, Miracle upon Miracle. They accuse the investors of sidelining the community in the platinum mining project. They want the department to nullify the permit and prohibit the company from mining in their area.

The communities say they were awarded the mining rights by the Minerals Resources Department in 2014. They say a group of lawyers who facilitated their application stole their rights and registered a company called Miracle Upon Miracle.

In 2014, the High Court in Pretoria also ruled that the mining rights solely belong to the community subject to other agreements. The communities say the directors of the company sidelined them and listed the company on the Australian Stock Exchange without their knowledge.

Community representative January Nkosi says they want full ownership of the mining rights.

“The community has been sidelined, they are not even directors or shareholders. The Department of Mineral Rights and Energy (DMRE) since promised us they would do a full audit and check if all the community shares are still there. This is the first community to own 100 percent shares of their mine so we want DMRE to keep withholding mining excavations until all has been sorted.”

The communities also blame the Bengwenyama-ya-Baswati Royal Council for giving the rights to Miracle Upon Miracle company without consulting them first.

“The infighting within our royal council is affecting us as the community. We want our mine because it’s a legacy for our children. We have been sidelined as the community and we want our mining rights, we also want things to be done in a correct manner.

DMRE spokesperson Makhozonke Buthelezi says the mining rights were initially awarded to Miracle Upon Miracle but the period has lapsed. Buthelezi says they are busy finalising the new full ownership application brought by the communities.

“The prospecting rights were granted to Miracle Upon Miracle and those rights have since lapsed, a mining right has been lodged and is pending finalization. We need to indicate there is a dispute regarding chieftaincy and infighting within the Bengwenyama community and the directors of Miracle Upon Miracle.”

The owners of Miracle Upon Miracle could not be reached for a comment.

