An emerging Limpopo cannabis farmer is set export his produce to Europe, with Germany and the Scandinavian region emerging as the main targets.

44-year-old Mpho Makhado from Zandrivier, near Polokwane, is one of few black cannabis farmers in the country.

His story generated a great deal of public interest following an SABC News crew’s visit to his farm a few weeks ago.

Complexities of cannabis farming

Cannabis farming is an intricate and labour intensive business. This, coupled with a painstaking and stringent process of attaining a license, can dampen an aspiring farmer’s hopes.

Currently, 83 black farmers in South Africa have been licensed to farm medicinal cannabis and hemp.

Only five are farming commercially, having already infiltrated the complex cannabis markets.

Pam Mohlabe, from the Regulatory Authority For Medicinal Cannabis, says it’s inundated with applications.

“Well, I would say the system is getting there. We are trying to make sure that the time frame of applications are being done in a short period of time but I must say, they are a lots of applications that are coming in but we are trying our best as an organisation to deliver on time.”

Investment

With cold weather climate in Europe not conducive for cannabis farming, the world is looking to Africa for investment. The Netherlands and Germany have become partners of choice for South African farmers.

A Dutch investor Bernd Bent has indicated willingness to help Makhado reach overseas markets.

“I saw Mr Makhado on your media where he was talking about this medicinal cannabis, whereby he is trying to get into this difficult market to bring medical meds. For (me), it was very interesting because I am also in other projects in South Africa and for me, it was to immediately go to see a young black farmer trying to get into this difficult market.”

German marketer, Saima Lazar, says Africa is blessed with medicinal plants.

“I was at the University of Limpopo where I was actually speaking to the agricultural students association where I actually educated them about the economic benefits of this crop that is becoming. The new green gold and helping Mr Makhado is actually being able to partner with the University of Limpopo because some of the representatives are here and together with agriculture students, maybe they will have their practical experiments into the field of medical cannabis…and the potential and for them to see me importing and exporting to the Netherlands and Germany and actually getting to share the alternative holistic medical practices that he specialises in and not only cannabis, but also other herbal medicine that populate the African community.”

For Makhado spreading the net abroad means the future is bright for South African medicinal cannabis industry.

“Germany and Netherlands for their visit to come here. It excites me and give me lots of courage and push to change and to keep on doing what I am doing. What I am doing is to create more, and also to educate more people on how we can change and grow our economy more especially in the cannabis industry.”

Cannabis products include oil, herbal tea and energy drinks.

VIDEO | Limpopo emerging farmers tap into cannabis farming:

-Report by Avhapfani Munyai