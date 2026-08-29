Limpopo calls for intensified efforts against cross border crime

Civic organizations and residents at Niani near the Limpopo River are calling on government to deploy more resources and law enforcement personnel to intensify the fight against cross-border crime.

Police have on separate occasions intercepted several stolen and hijacked vehicles being smuggled across the river to Zimbabwe.

VOTER REGISTRATION | Residents in Musina, Limpopo, say they face serious crime due to the town’s proximity to the border, and are hoping the government will step in. pic.twitter.com/nzGJdSP6XV — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 20, 2026

Spokesperson for civic organization, Zone 4 Crime Watch, Philemon Munyai says a lot still needs to be done to rid this and other areas along the border of criminal activities.

“The reality is that we do not have enough resources, enough police officers who can deal with these criminal activities. You would remember that six months back we did receive some cars and some police officers, but the crime that is happening around here it needs a lot of police and a lot of vehicles,” adds Munyai.

He says that some of the vehicles they have now cannot go to the bush and some fail to climb up the mountain.

BMA Commissioner Dr Mike Masiapato, alongside representatives from Taxis and Busses Cross border associations, address members of the media at the Beitbridge port of entry in Limpopo. This after a stakeholder engagement meeting to deliberate on ways to curb the illegal movement… pic.twitter.com/RTFok6IRRq — SABC News (@SABCNews) May 28, 2026

RELATED VIDEO | Beitbridge | More resources needed to curb border crime

