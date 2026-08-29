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Limpopo calls for intensified efforts against cross border crime

  • File image of trucks form long queues at Musina in Limpopo near the border post.
  • Image Credits :
  • Musina Katlego Nyoni
SABC News

Civic organizations and residents at Niani near the Limpopo River are calling on government to deploy more resources and law enforcement personnel to intensify the fight against cross-border crime.

Police have on separate occasions intercepted several stolen and hijacked vehicles being smuggled across the river to Zimbabwe.

Spokesperson for civic organization, Zone 4 Crime Watch, Philemon Munyai says a lot still needs to be done to rid this and other areas along the border of criminal activities.

“The reality is that we do not have enough resources, enough police officers who can deal with these criminal activities. You would remember that six months back we did receive some cars and some police officers, but the crime that is happening around here it needs a lot of police and a lot of vehicles,” adds Munyai.

He says that some of the vehicles they have now cannot go to the bush and some fail to climb up the mountain.

RELATED VIDEO | Beitbridge | More resources needed to curb border crime

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