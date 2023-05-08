One of the awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Hlogotlou police cells in Sekhukhune on Thursday has been re-arrested.

Police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba, says 20-year-old Thabang Mokoena was handed over to police by a relative who learnt about his escape.

Mokoena was initially arrested for robbery and will now face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody.

Two other escapees are still at large. They are Thabang Nzima who was arrested for rape and Lewis Magoro who has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.

#sapsLIM Thabang Mokoena (20), who escaped from Police Cells in Hlogotlou, was rearrested today, 07/05. Two #escapees, Thabang Nzima (31) and Lewis Magoro (36) are still being sought by police. Info -> SGT Morgan 072 114 1732 #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp NP https://t.co/eVSRCNIb6o pic.twitter.com/4zzXO15rDU — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 7, 2023