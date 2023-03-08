The High Court in Polokwane has released on bail an African National Congress (ANC) Member of the Provincial Legislature who stands accused of the murder of two ANC leaders in the Mogalakwena Municipality in Mokopane.

Tolly Mashamaite and his co-accused, Petrus Mohlabisi were remanded in custody at the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The High Court in Polokwane, however, granted the pair R5000 bail each. Meanwhile, the case against the eighth accused in the matter has been postponed to next week Tuesday at the court.

Three years after the fatal shooting of Valtyn Kekana and Ralph Kanyane, eight suspects now stand accused of plotting the shooting and killing them.

They include Mashamaite, his brother and senior manager at the municipality Jabu Mashamaite and some businessmen.

In a latest twist, Mashamaite’s lawyer says they approached the High Court in Polokwane, where bail was granted.

“It is true that Victor Tolly Mashamaite has been released on bail, Mfana Petrus Mohlabisi as well has been released on bail of R500 each. They were released after an urgent application that we made at the Polokwane High Court,” says lawyer for the accused Ngoako Seabela.

Some Mokopane residents have welcomed the arrest of the eight suspects.

“We want to know the truth, we are consistent in 2020, and we came here and told the police that we are sick and tired of this. They must investigate until the last person is arrested and prosecuted for the killing of all the political activists in Mogalakwena,” says Mokopane resident Baba Selomo.

“Now we are having the eight accused, it says we are going to know everybody that is a role player in this saga. I think we are satisfied, so let’s allow the process to proceed without any interference especially political interference,” says another resident Percy Nketsi.

Five of the accused are currently out on bail.