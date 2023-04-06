The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has dismissed as unfounded speculation that its Chairperson and Premier, Stanley Mathabatha, will be recalled.

In a statement, the ANC Provincial Executive Committee (ANC PEC) indicated that they did not discuss the removal of Mathabatha in their recent meeting.

Speculation is mounting on the political future of Mathabatha after the party’s national conference.

ANC Provincial Spokesperson Jimmy Machaka says, “The ANC has no plan to recall or to remove the Premier of Limpopo province who will serve his term until the end and there is no confusion about that. Those who may desire or wish to see him vacating his role as the Premier should take note that is not going to happen.”