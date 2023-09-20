Limpopo abuzz with celebrations as initiates return home

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The streets of Mafefe village outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo were buzzing with celebrations as the initiates, both boys and girls, were being welcomed in a home coming ceremony.

People were singing, dancing and ululating. The boys and girls, who have now graduated into adulthood, have spent several weeks in the mountains and bushes in separate traditional practices.

Residents say this is the day they have been waiting for since the initiation schools started operating few weeks ago.

“I am here today at Mmafefe because my son just went to the initiation school and today, he’s coming back. I’m so happy that now he’s coming back as a man. I am super happy.”

Some initiates, who have gone through the rites of passage into adulthood have expressed happiness about the traditional practice.

The initiation graduates believe it’s important to follow the age-old traditional practice.

“I come from Tembisa, came here to follow my culture and learn certain things that I didn’t know and I’m happy about going to the mountain initiation school. I hope sometimes I come and maybe bring my child for things like I did now learn about the culture. My emotions are high today, we have seen the love, the joy, the happiness in our parent’s faces made me realise that our parents are proud of us be it at the big event. Be it a small event and the importance of initiation is that learn how to be women how to behave like women how to be treated like women and how to respect,” say some of the graduates.