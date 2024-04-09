Judgment in Moses Maluleke murder case adjourned to Wednesday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, has adjourned the judgment in the murder trial of five men accused of killing Collins Chabane Mayor, Moses Maluleke, to Wednesday. Judge Violet Semenya could not conclude her judgment today.

She has however questioned the credibility of state witness, Avhatakali Mulaudzi. Mulaudzi is a former accused who turned state witness.

The accused Shumani Nemadzodzi, Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Pfunzo Lidzebe and Tshianeo Munyai were tried for killing Maluleke at his home at Xikundu village outside Malamulele in July 2022.

Judge Semenya says Mulaudzi, at some stages, wanted to withdraw as a witness saying the prosecution was coercing him to give evidence which they preferred.

“Mr Mulaudzi stated that he does no longer want to proceed as state witness. The reason given by Mr Mulaudzi was that the prosecutor has been coaching him, giving him information, giving him cell numbers to memorise so that he can testify on those numbers. He requested the court to make an order to remove him out of this witness protection.”