African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament in the Western Cape, Andile Lili, has been suspended through the party under the step aside rule.

Lili says the party is accusing him of facing charges of common assault, as the ANC announced that it will hold its long awaited provincial conference. Lili and murdered Loyiso Nkohla led the Ses’Khona Movement which became known for poo protests, for improved sanitation in informal settlements.

Lili says, “The common assault which is referred to as a case that I must step aside for is not part of those cases. They know the truth, but are frustrating me for their own selfish reasons. Those of us who are doing the work for the organisation, we are being eliminated. When we are trying to assist the very same organisation to grow instead of celebrities who don’t live with our masses, yet they claim to be leaders of our masses, using every dirty tactic to destroy some of us.”

ANC spokesperson, Sifiso Mtsweni says Lili has to deal with his court cases first.

“What we know is that he was charged, he appeared before a magistrate or a judge, he was found guilty, what remains now is a sentence. It’s got nothing to do with the conference. The conference preparations only started about two months ago, and he was already on step aside, also I can say I don’t have any record of any branch nominating him so far.”