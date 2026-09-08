Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Light aircraft crash triggers secondary vehicle accident in Midrand

  • Crashed plane
  • Image Credits :
  • Community Emergency Response Team via Arrive Alive
Pearl Magubane

A light aircraft has crashed at the intersection of New Road and the R101 in Glen Austin, in Midrand, triggering a secondary motor vehicle crash and major traffic disruptions.

Emergency services are on the scene, while police are working to secure the area and manage traffic. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured or killed in the crash.


Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla, “Emergency Management Services are actively on scene responding to a reported plane crash. Following the initial crash, a secondary motor vehicle accident occurred at the same location, resulting in severe traffic disruptions and heavy delays on the roadway. JMPD officers are currently en route to assist with traffic control, scene management and diversions. At this stage, authorities have not confirmed the number of injuries or casualties resulting from either incident. Details will be provided as further verified information becomes available.”

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News