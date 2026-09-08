Light aircraft crash triggers secondary vehicle accident in Midrand

A light aircraft has crashed at the intersection of New Road and the R101 in Glen Austin, in Midrand, triggering a secondary motor vehicle crash and major traffic disruptions.

Emergency services are on the scene, while police are working to secure the area and manage traffic. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured or killed in the crash.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DATE: 08 SEPTEMBER 2026 | 15H45 INCIDENT ALERT: Plane Crash & Secondary Motor Vehicle Accident – Glen Austin, Midrand The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) hereby alerts motorists of a major incident at the intersection… pic.twitter.com/H6xOqAPD8z — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) September 8, 2026



Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla, “Emergency Management Services are actively on scene responding to a reported plane crash. Following the initial crash, a secondary motor vehicle accident occurred at the same location, resulting in severe traffic disruptions and heavy delays on the roadway. JMPD officers are currently en route to assist with traffic control, scene management and diversions. At this stage, authorities have not confirmed the number of injuries or casualties resulting from either incident. Details will be provided as further verified information becomes available.”