Civil society organisations have again called for lifestyle audits for cabinet members to be implemented with urgency.

Recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa submitted his plans for the implementation of the recommendations of the Zondo report to Parliament, and announced it to the nation.

The commission advocated for lifestyle audits for the president and his cabinet, among other recommendations.

Four years ago, Ramaphosa announced that cabinet members would be subjected to lifestyle audits. Nothing tangible has since been introduced. About two weeks ago, he addressed the issue again, when he handed over the government’s plan on how to deal with the Zondo Commission’s recommendations.

“As recommended by the commission, lifestyle audits for the president, deputy president, minister, and deputy minister is being managed by the DG in the presidency and undertaken by an independent external service provider.”

Civil rights organisation, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says the only way the government will be seen to be serious about rooting out corruption is to start in house first.

Spokesperson Wayne Duvenhage says it should be implemented with urgency.

“It should happen (and) should happen properly. (It) should not be rushed (and) should be done every two years.”

Trade union, Cosatu, agrees the audits should have been done already. Its spokesperson in parliament, Matthew Parks, says the only way the public will believe that corruption is being eradicated is if they see results. Make it public; that is how we will change the public, only so much the police can do. That’s how you will start shifting the culture, and it must be done by credible independent authorities.”

Several departments and entities have started with lifestyle audits for senior officials.

The presidency said it would be available to comment on the matter next week.