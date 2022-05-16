The Judicial Inquest into the deaths of 144 mental health patients during the Life Esidimeni 2016 transfer project continues on Monday.

Former clinical manager at NGO Mosego, Mavis Mokgosinyana, is still under cross-examination.

The patients died of hunger, dehydration and neglect after being moved to ill equipped NGOs.

This followed the closure of Life Esidimeni facilities by the Gauteng Health Department in June 2016.

About 100 people died at four NGOs including Takalani Home in Soweto‚ Mosego House in Krugersdorp‚ Precious Angels in Atteridgeville‚ and the Cullinan Care and the Rehabilitation Centre which housed two other NGOs‚ Anchor House and Siyabadinga.

Families unhappy with loved ones being moved

Meanwhile, in September last year, the man tasked with leading the relocation of patients, Levy Mosenogi, told the inquest how families were unhappy about the move of their loved ones.

Mosenogi says engagements between former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and families of Life Esidimeni healthcare users were at times characterised by anger and dissolution.

SABC News reporter Chriselda Lewis provides more details in the report below: