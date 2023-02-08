The cross-examination of the former head of the Gauteng Mental Health Services, Dr Mmakgabo Manamela, will continue in the High Court in Pretoria today.

Yesterday’s proceedings were adjourned after one of the legal representatives reported ill.

Manamela’s testimony in the inquest is related to her role in the placement and discharging of about 3 000 mentally-ill patients from the Life Esidimeni facilities to unlicensed NGOs across Gauteng.

Manamela has been accused of being reckless for failing to closely monitor the mass relocation of the patients in June 2016.

The inquest is investigating if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients during the June 2016 mass relocation.

The Health Ombudsman found that most of them succumbed to hunger, dehydration and a lack of proper care.

Families unhappy with loved ones being moved

Meanwhile, in September 2021, the man tasked with leading the relocation of patients, Levy Mosenogi, told the inquest how families were unhappy about the move of their loved ones.

Mosenogi said engagements between former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and families of Life Esidimeni healthcare users were at times characterised by anger and dissolution.

