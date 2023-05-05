The cross-examination of former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu in the Pretoria High Court is expected to continue on Friday.

Mahlangu has been giving testimony at the Life Esidimeni Inquest since Tuesday. She’s been implicated by numerous witnesses for having implemented the 2016 decision to relocate over 3 000 mental health patients from the Life Esidimeni facilities to NGOs.

About 144 of them died of hunger, dehydration and neglect while being accommodated at ill-equipped and unlicensed NGOs.

She said she relied on senior managers for their professionalism and competency during the June 2016 relocation process.

Qedani Mahlangu testifies at Life Esidimeni Inquest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa

‘Cannot remember’

The inquest seeks to determine who should be criminally charged for the deaths of the patients.

On Thursday, Mahlangu told the inquest she could not remember everything about the project.

“Honestly it’s been a long time since I dealt with this issue. Even at the time when I went to arbitration. There are things I can and cannot remember. I dealt with a lot of things on a daily basis. And this project was one of them.”

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu appears before the Life Esidimeni Inquest | 04 May 2023