Anton Lienert-Brown replaced the injured Jordie Barrett at inside center in one of three changes to the New Zealand starting side for the World Cup opener against hosts France on Friday.

Barrett has been struggling with a knee problem and did not train this week so Lienert-Brown will play his second test of the year alongside Rieko Ioane in midfield for the blockbuster clash at Stade de France.

Codie Taylor returns at hooker after a hamstring issue and Nepo Laulala comes in at tighthead prop for Tyrel Lomax, who needed 30 stitches in a cut to his leg after the crushing loss to South Africa in New Zealand’s final warm-up.

In the back row, Dalton Papali’i, who usually plays on the openside, starts as blindside flanker with Shannon Frizell still ruled out by a hamstring issue.

New Zealand team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Mark Telea, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Dalton Papali’i, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Ofa Tuʻungafasi, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Tupou Vaa’i, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-David Havili, 23-Leicester Fainga’anuku