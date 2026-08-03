License milestone for Free State deaf youth

Hope has been revived after two deaf students from the Free State obtained their driver’s licenses, bringing them a step closer to equal opportunities. The pair say this is a major milestone as it is difficult to find driving schools that cater for people living with disability.

They were accompanied by their sign language interpreter during the lessons.

The two were sponsored through collaboration between the provincial Department of Community Safety, Roads and Transport, and the Road Accident Fund.

Two deaf students embarked on a journey that seemed impossible until it was completed. Their courage and resilience set the tone for them to defy the odds, inspiring others to push barriers.

The two say they are looking forward to many doors that this accomplishment will open. For Tshepiso Ranthimo, acquiring his Code 10 license was always a dream, and he is excited about this achievement.

The 32-year-old wants a fair chance for employment as he realised acquiring his licence will open doors.

“At first, it was kind of difficult because I didn’t know if we were going to pass. But while we were in the class, having an interpreter who could explain things and give us more information about how to continue, how to behave in the car, and how to respect the rules of the road made it much easier for me,” says Ranthimo’s interpreter, Kelebogile Chacha.

Meanwhile, Lebohang Mofokeng says her role model was always her deaf mother who is just as self-sufficient as she is. Her mother obtained her license and even drives long distances on her own.

“She says what inspires her, and why she likes driving, is that she sees it as part of her future. She wants to be able to drive long distances, delivering school supplies, just like her mom does,” says her interpreter, Mpolokeng Petros.

The Free State Deaf association’s Chairperson, Albert Mofokeng, says the association is so proud of the driving students.

“We can’t say that only hearing people should have access to driver’s licences and opportunities, while our deaf youth are also striving for the same thing. As the Free State Deaf Association, what do we need? We want driving schools to train their staff in sign language so they can better support deaf learners. That way, whenever a deaf person wants to apply for a learner’s licence or driver’s licence, there will be someone at the driving school who can communicate with them, ensuring the process works in their favour,” says Mofokeng.

The owner of the Your Dream driving school, Kelebogile Shubane, says her instructors are trained to teach deaf students. Shubane said that more initiatives should be created to cater for both able and disabled individuals so that both can have an equal opportunity to learn how to drive.

“This is a youth project aimed at empowering young people. The project is managed by the Department of Community Safety, Roads and Transport under the Directorate’s management, and it is funded by the Road Accident Fund. That’s how I became involved. Last year, we had 40 beneficiaries, and this year we have trained another 20,” says Shubane.

Although there are no official statistics on deaf drivers causing road accidents, automobility has confirmed that deafness does not disqualify a person from driving.

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